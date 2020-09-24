Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Absentee voting is underway in the state of Michigan.

Here’s a look at Niles City Hall from this morning, one of many locations to apply for an absentee ballot in southwest Michigan.

Niles City Hall is closed to the public right now, so to get your ballot just pull into the drive-thru around the back.

You can apply for the absentee ballot and cast that ballot in the same visit.

If you choose to take the ballot home, you have until 8 p.m. on election day to return it.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30.

