Advertisement

2020 Kickoff to Martin’s One School at a Time Grant

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - They say the best things in life are worth waiting for.

The kids and teachers at Jimtown High School have waited long enough. They are the winners of the September $1,000 Martin’s Super Markets' One School at a Time Grant that they’ll use for their new “Jimmie Java” coffee cart.

“We applied back in February and were notified in March,” said Sharon Toth of Corvilla. “So it’s been a bit of a process because of the pandemic but Martin’s followed through and we appreciate them so much.”

Corvilla is a local organization that helps students with disabilities transition from school to the work force. Toth nominated Jimtown so that the kids could learn how to make and sell coffee.

“I feel like things like this that give them the opportunity to learn job skills and to be out in the public is just a wonderful thing,” said Toth.

“It’s also great because it gets us involved in our school,” said teacher Nicole Wade. “Obviously we’re providing coffee to our teachers keeps us alert and moving forward in this crazy time.”

It’s not just coffee. The students are also learning how to prepare and serve cups of hot chocolate and tea.

“If I had to pick, it would be tea,” said Brittin, Jimtown High School senior. “Tea is my favorite thing.”

For now, Brittin and her classmates have a regular routine serving teachers at the school, but they hope to expand their services in the future.

“There’s a lot we want to do with the cart, but we’re limited right now who we can deliver it to and where we can have it, but we’re making it work and we’re getting a lot of training in,” explained Wade. “The girls are still getting a lot of opportunities to use it.”

“Any student that has any special needs or disability we work with,” said Toth. “So that when they get out of high school, they know the path they would like to take. That’s our goal.”

It’s a path paved by hard work and fueled by Jimmie Java.

If you would like to nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four Winds Field hosting Cubs vs. White Sox watch party

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs are hosting their final watch party tomorrow at Four Winds Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox.

News

Last day for Indiana National Guard at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Murphy
For several months, the Indiana National Guard has been volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. But their last day is today before they move on to their next assignment.

Michigan

Former employee speaking out after dead animals found on doctor’s property

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A former employee tells 16 News Now they weren’t surprised to hear about the dead animals found on Dr. Brandt’s property, because there was often a similar scene in the back room of the clinic.

Forecast

BIG Changes Next Week...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we're lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County creates police traffic unit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Police Department has created a County Police Traffic Unit.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: COVID stress and newborn brains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In today’s Medical Moment, a new study on long-term stress and your future baby’s brain.

Indiana

Local health officials worried about moving to Stage 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
St. Joseph County health officer Mark Fox says he was surprised at Governor Holcomb’s decision to move into the fifth and final stage of Indiana’s reopening plan this Saturday. Fox says part of the reason why is he has not seen a big change in the numbers.

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Absentee voting is underway in the state of Michigan.

News

Local experts see dramatic spike in anxiety, depression in kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Local experts are seeing a drastic increase in parents reaching out to them for help dealing with their children’s anxiety and depression.

News

Discovery of dead dog prompts animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Investigators are looking into a felony animal cruelty case that involved the death of a dog on South Bend’s south side.