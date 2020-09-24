2020 Kickoff to Martin’s One School at a Time Grant

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - They say the best things in life are worth waiting for.

The kids and teachers at Jimtown High School have waited long enough. They are the winners of the September $1,000 Martin’s Super Markets' One School at a Time Grant that they’ll use for their new “Jimmie Java” coffee cart.

“We applied back in February and were notified in March,” said Sharon Toth of Corvilla. “So it’s been a bit of a process because of the pandemic but Martin’s followed through and we appreciate them so much.”

Corvilla is a local organization that helps students with disabilities transition from school to the work force. Toth nominated Jimtown so that the kids could learn how to make and sell coffee.

“I feel like things like this that give them the opportunity to learn job skills and to be out in the public is just a wonderful thing,” said Toth.

“It’s also great because it gets us involved in our school,” said teacher Nicole Wade. “Obviously we’re providing coffee to our teachers keeps us alert and moving forward in this crazy time.”

It’s not just coffee. The students are also learning how to prepare and serve cups of hot chocolate and tea.

“If I had to pick, it would be tea,” said Brittin, Jimtown High School senior. “Tea is my favorite thing.”

For now, Brittin and her classmates have a regular routine serving teachers at the school, but they hope to expand their services in the future.

“There’s a lot we want to do with the cart, but we’re limited right now who we can deliver it to and where we can have it, but we’re making it work and we’re getting a lot of training in,” explained Wade. “The girls are still getting a lot of opportunities to use it.”

“Any student that has any special needs or disability we work with,” said Toth. “So that when they get out of high school, they know the path they would like to take. That’s our goal.”

It’s a path paved by hard work and fueled by Jimmie Java.

