Woman arrested after police chase

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman was arrested after running from police, both in a car and on foot.

Amber R. Pace, 36, was stopped by police for a traffic violation.

When the officer was approaching, she began driving again. The officer returned to his vehicle and followed her.

Pace continued to lead police on a chase, even after hitting “tire deflation devices,” according to officials.

Pace lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete median along Michigan Blvd. near Case Street. She exited the vehicle and attempted to run away.

Police caught her, and she was taken to the hospital for medical clearance, then the LaPorte County Jail.

She was arrested on several charges, including resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

Pace is being held without bail.

