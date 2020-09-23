Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Caesar the alpaca was one of the beloved residents at Alaska Zoo.

The 16-year-old was a favorite of visitors during the 15 years he made his home there.

Over the weekend, a wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

The bear was killed by wildlife officials after the discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca,” said zoo Director Patrick Lampi. “We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation.”

Caesar’s companion Fuzzy Charlie Kozak, an alpaca-llama mix, managed to escape the bear and was later found on the zoo grounds.

The zoo’s fence has been repaired and reinforced.

