Two dead after crash on State Road 15

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash on State Road 15 between an SUV and a semi truck on Tuesday.

Shelby B. Hogle, 18, of Warsaw was driving west in an SUV. The SUV was hit by a southbound semi towing a trailer.

The driver of the semi was identified as Javaris Tubbs, 34, of Greensboro, Alabama.

After the vehicles collided, both left the west side of State Road 15, south of CR 950 S.

The SUV was pinned underneath the semi, which had rolled on its passenger side.

Assistance was required to get the SUV out of from underneath the semi.

Hogle and her front-seat passenger, Zachery Stavedahl, 21, of Warsaw, were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

Tubbs was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for a possible abdominal/pelvic injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

