Sunshine and summer-like temperatures before weekend rain arrives

TODAY:

Gorgeous weather from beginning to end. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. Pleasant, dry, low levels of humidity. A smattering of afternoon clouds, but no rain in sight.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool, dry. Lows in the middle 50s.

TOMORROW:

More of the same! Wake-up temperatures in the middle 50s with clear skies. Plenty of afternoon sunshine and high temperatures right near the 80 degree mark. Warmer than average for late-September.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.