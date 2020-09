Ind. (WNDU) - Utility work is starting on State Road 331 south of Mishawaka.

This is between Tyler Road and U.S. 20.

The road is closed until mid-October, while crews work on gas transmissions.

The official detour will follow U.S. 20, 31, 30, and U.S. 6.

