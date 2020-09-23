Advertisement

St. Joseph County face mask ordinance one step closer to getting final approval

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County face mask ordinance is now one step closer to getting final approval after a county council meeting Tuesday night.

County councilwoman Diana Hess said they were not able to pass the ordinance at the meeting because the health department had to make some revisions, but it was approved in committee.

It will hopefully go to full council in October for the final vote.

To start with the basics: A mandate is a public health order and an ordinance would give health officials authority to enforce the public health order.

After community input, the newly-revised ordinance would now focus solely on business establishments and would no longer fine individuals.

“We have a mechanism through our website for people to file complaints, or express concerns about some place they think is not complying. Our team will follow up on those, first to verify it and, again, still our focus is on education. How can we do this better? If we get repeated complaints or if people are reluctant to take any steps to try and improve, then the ordinance would allow a provision to place a fine on them," said Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Department of Health Dr. Mark Fox.

While it is unclear if this ordinance would apply to schools and sporting events, it would apply to churches that host indoor services, according to the health department.

The St. Joseph County Health Department said the highest number of transmissions has been in churches.

Another topic that has been discussed for some time now is hazard pay for over a dozen departments.

The county council attorney was asked to write a single ordinance that will be discussed at a future meeting.

One department requesting this pay: The St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office.

“We still have to determine the positive identification, the cause and manner of death, and by doing that we have to do the head to toe exam so we are in full contact with the deceased,” said St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann.

16 News Now has been following this story from the beginning and will stay with it until a decision is made.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Woman arrested after police chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Michigan City woman was arrested after running from police, both in a car and on foot.

News

Berrien Co. property owner cited after dead animals found

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The property belongs to a Niles veterinarian, according to the Bertrand Township Hall and a neighbor who witnessed Animal Control respond.

News

St. Joseph County finalizes election polling places

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
St. Joseph County today finalized a list of about 40 polling places voters will use on Election Day.

Michigan

Absentee voting begins in Michigan this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Starting on Thursday, residents can vote in person or apply for an absentee ballot by going to their city, town, or county clerk’s office.

Latest News

News

CDC warns against traditional Halloween activities this year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The CDC has issued its first guidance for the holiday season, including Halloween, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Suspected drug money seized on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The money was found after a K9 alerted his handling officer to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

Forecast

Nice weather continues...for now

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BIG-TIME CHANGE COMING... We're going to see at least 3, and probably 4, more nice days across the area. Lots of sunshine and clear skies will give us highs around 80 each afternoon, and lows in the 50s each night. Then we have our first chance for a shower or thundershower on Saturday night or Sunday. Temperatures won't be quite as warm Sunday and Monday. But the big drop still comes for the rest of the week...Wednesday through Friday only expected to have highs in the 50s. There will also be occasional chances for rain showers throughout next week...

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: More accurate coronavirus test in the works

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The making of a more accurate COVID-19 antibody test, next in today’s Medical Moment.

News

Local veterinarian celebrates 50 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s a special anniversary celebration for one local veterinarian.

News

Cooler weather calls for furnace checkups

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
As cooler temperatures are fast approaching, so is the desire to turn on the furnace.