South Bend teen awaiting verdict after trial

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teenager accused of murder is waiting for the verdict from his trial.

Alphonso James III, 15, is being charged as an adult for the killing of 18-year-old Jaren Minies in 2018.

Following a two-day bench trial in Elkhart County, the Goshen News reports the judge is taking the case under advisement, giving him time to deliberate. The judge says he will reach a decision in a “timely manner” under state law.

