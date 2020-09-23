South Bend teen awaiting verdict after trial

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teenager accused of murder is waiting for the verdict from his trial.

Alphonso James III, 15, is being charged as an adult for the killing of 18-year-old Jaren Minies in 2018.

Following a two-day bench trial in Elkhart County, the Goshen News reports the judge is taking the case under advisement, giving him time to deliberate. The judge says he will reach a decision in a “timely manner” under state law.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.