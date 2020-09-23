Ramírez, Indians clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) - José Ramírez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a wild 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a playoff berth for the Indians. Ramírez’s drive to right off José Ruiz scored César Hernández and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

