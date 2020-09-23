Now is the time to get the flu shot, doctors say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flu season is almost here, and you may be wondering when you should get a flu shot.

Dr. James Harris, an Allergist at the South Bend Clinic, says now is the time.

Flu season starts in October, and it takes about two weeks for the shot to start protecting you.

He says it’s especially important to get a flu shot this year because of the pandemic.

“We encourage everyone to get a flu shot, actually everyone over 6 months of age,” Dr. Harris said. “But with the certain high-risk groups, it’s really essential that they get a flu shot. Those are people over 65, people with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, obesity and hypertension.”

The symptoms are often the same for both the flu and coronavirus, so if you experience any symptoms, it’s best to contact your doctor.

The South Bend Clinic is offering a flu shot clinic, and no appointments are necessary.

It’s located inside the Allergy Department at the main campus, located at 211 N. Eddy Street in South Bend.

The walk-in clinic is open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

