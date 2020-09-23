Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game rescheduled

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed this week when seven more Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, Sept. 26.

From the Atlantic Coast Conference:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game will be rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, September 26.

The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Notre Dame football team. The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The Campbell at Wake Forest game that was originally scheduled for Friday, October 9 will now be played Friday, October 2. The game will be aired on ACC Network at 7 p.m.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference). The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. The two open dates for each team allows flexibility, when possible, to make necessary adjustments. Game times and television selections will be released in the future.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.