Nice Weather Continues

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STILL LOOKING NICE... We all know that this string of nice days will come to an end at some point, but it sure doesn’t look like it will end for at least 3, and possibly 4, days. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will still be rather warm, but there is a chance for a shower or thundershower. Chillier air comes sweeping in for next Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s, with an occasional chance for some rain. Definitely a big change!

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low: 55, Wind: SW 3-6

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with another warm afternoon. High: 80, Wind: WSW 8-16

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 55

Friday: Good deal of sunshine and warm. High: 80

