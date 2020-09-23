Michigan reports 705 more coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 705 more coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 6,692 deaths and 118,615 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 504 new cases reported.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 1,536* new cases reported. The daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 19. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 768 per day.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases reported. The deaths include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 695 new cases reported.

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 829 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include five identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,908 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 547 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 735 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

