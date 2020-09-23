Advertisement

Medical Moment: Heart monitor smaller than a postage stamp

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we age, it’s an important question to ask: How healthy is my heart?

In today’s Medical Moment, bioengineers have designed a tiny monitor that may help answer that question.

Doctors can manually take your pulse and use other technology to measure the rhythm of your heart.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a cutting-edge monitor that’s smaller and thinner than a stamp is about to give doctors another option for watching your heart health.

It also uses static electricity to self-power, meaning it does not need a battery or electrical charge to operate.

Professor Wu says his team has filed a patent for commercial development.

