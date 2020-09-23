Advertisement

Indiana reports 728 more coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 728 more coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,305 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 113,337 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 652 new cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 535 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 756 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,226 (+71) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,438 (+25) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,382 (+5) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,206 (+4) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 994 (+5) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 632 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 253 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 235 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 115 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

