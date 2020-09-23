Advertisement

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday: here’s what will change

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, Indiana is moving to Stage 5 in its ‘Back On Track’ plan. Starting Saturday, capacity guidelines are going to be changing.

Many businesses will now be allowed to operate at full capacity, including restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities will also be allowed to operate at full capacity, as well as amusement parks, water parks and like facilities.

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites like museums, zoos and aquariums will be able to operate at full capacity.

Governor Eric Holcomb says he’s been encouraged by the progress made in the last few months.

Another change happening as Indiana enters into Stage 5 is large gatherings. Starting Saturday, events of up to 500 people are allowed. If the event has over 500 guests, a local health department must sign off on a plan.

