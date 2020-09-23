Advertisement

Former Marine creates veterans mentoring group on Facebook, website

A former Marine founded a Facebook group and website to help veterans.
A former Marine founded a Facebook group and website to help veterans.(Maria Catanzarite)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After serving in the United States Marine Corps in the Middle East, Scott Leeper, of Mishawaka, saw a need for veterans to mentor each other. A certified life and mindset coach, Leeper leads a monthly veterans mentoring group at the V.F.W. #360 on Jefferson Boulevard.

But he wanted more veterans to help each other on a greater scale.

“If I can coach people in this setting [at the V.F.W.] here, I can do it nationally through Facebook,” stated Leeper.

This past June, Leeper started the Facebook group Vets Mentoring Vets. In one month, it garnered 8,600 military service members. Now more than 12,000 current and former U.S. soldiers are helping each other through challenges, offering solutions, and resources. Political discussion or negative talk is not allowed.

Leeper said he has seen suicidal veterans reach out on the social media group.

“The [Facebook group] at large just attaches themselves to this person. You’ll see 80 comments on one post, people reaching out,” he offered. “The next day, you’ll see that same person say they’re extremely grateful for this group because somebody in the group reached out to them. They actually got on the phone with them, realized suicide wasn’t the way.”

Seeing the rapid growth of the Facebook group, Leeper realized he had hit a vein, that veterans were hungry for authentic resources. Having served in the military and employing his life and mindset coaching skills, Leeper founded the member-based Alpha Lima Charlie website. For a $47 monthly fee, members receive a mindset coaching video from Leeper every week along with a survival guide that forces viewers to answer questions based on the media content in Leeper’s videos. He also provides action steps, with the goal to inspire veterans to take small steps in the healing and civilian life adjustment processes.

“We, as vets, we are grasping so tightly on what we’ve been through. We’re not willing to let that go so we can move forward, and this is a way to help them release that,” explained Leeper.

Leeper creates his content based on a concept called Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), which he said works on the unconscious mind.

“By utilizing NLP, they don’t even need to go back through and continue to experience the same challenges they’ve faced over and over again, like if it’s a traumatic experience,” Leeper said.

Thanks to a corporate sponsorship, AMVETS is able to put 10 veterans in the organization’s Heal Program through Leeper’s Alpha Lima Charlie. AMVETS Chief Advocacy Officer Sherman Gillums, Jr., said Alpha Lima Charlie teaches veterans how to heal in a practical, all-encompassing way.

“The answer doesn’t lie outside with a pill. The answer doesn’t lie outside with a retreat that you have to go to. It lies within you, and [the program] asks you to look at the problem, look at the barrier you’re facing a different way," said Gillums, Jr., a retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the Marine Corps.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring additional veterans can contact Leeper at (574) 205-9410 or by e-mailing scott@alphalimacharlie.com.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown South Bend restaurants look ahead to serving at full capacity

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
As part of the states back on track plan, restaurants will be able to operate at 100% capacity starting Sept. 26th.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Heart monitor smaller than a postage stamp

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
As we age, it’s an important question to ask: How healthy is my heart?

Indiana

Two dead after crash on State Road 15

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead after a crash on State Road 15 between an SUV and a semi truck on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 705 more coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,692 deaths and 118,615 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday: here’s what will change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Soon, Indiana is moving to Stage 5 in its ‘Back On Track’ plan. Starting Saturday, capacity guidelines are going to be changing.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 728 more coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

Traffic

State Road 331 closed for utility work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Utility work is starting on State Road 331 south of Mishawaka.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers unveil, start passing $62B state budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers are moving to pass a $62 billion spending plan about a week before the deadline to enact the next state budget.

Michigan

Group working to strip Whitmer’s emergency powers says it ‘vastly' exceeded petition goal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Unlock Michigan says it plans to turn in more than 500,000 signatures to the Michigan Bureau of Elections soon.

News

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday