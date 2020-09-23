Advertisement

Football legend Gale Sayers had ties to Wakarusa

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Football legend Gale Sayers passed away last night at his home away from home in Wakarusa.

Sayers was first introduced to the Wakarusa way of life in 1966 when he was invited by town physician Robert Abel to speak at the final sports banquet at Wakarusa High School before it merged with Nappanee.

A friendship formed and Sayers returned to the area again and again.

In 1977, Sayers served as the Grand Marshall in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade.

In the mid 1980s Sayers and his wife, Ardie, bought property in Wakarusa.

“This was our summer home. It was a place that we could just get away and enjoy ourselves and just mix with the people in the community and I must say they are wonderful. Everyone from the church, people in town, we live here like family,” Gale’s wife Ardie Sayers told 16 News Now in an interview over the telephone.

While Sayers didn’t come to Wakarusa to run for mayor, he didn’t go there to hide, either.

“You know he’d just drop in for a cheese burger, two in the afternoon, everybody knew him. It was like he was part of the community,” remembered Stanley Cook with Cook’s Pizza.

Sayers went to church in Wakarusa and made the rounds.

“He loved the kind of small, one-on-one kind of stuff, not so much big atmosphere like it’s all about him. He was a very humble man. I never heard him brag about anything, his accomplishments or anything. He’d talk to you about it but it’s like he wanted to talk about something else,” Cook insisted.

Most recently Sayers was suffering from dementia, although he participated in local golf outings as late as 2017.

“He was a good friend and you know, it was tough to watch him slide, but he’s in a better place,” said Stanley Cook.

“We are blessed that Dr. Abel invited us here to be a part of this community, so yes he passed away here last night and he was at peace,” said Ardie Sayers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Absentee voting begins tomorrow in Michigan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
With just one day before absentee voting begins in Michigan, 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim Samra explains everything you need to know before you can cast your ballot. Plus, why officials are asking voters to turn in their ballots early this election season.

Indiana

Two dead after crash on State Road 15 and CR 950 S

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead after a crash on State Road 15 between an SUV and a semi truck on Tuesday.

News

Downtown South Bend restaurants look ahead to serving at full capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
As part of the states back on track plan, restaurants will be able to operate at 100% capacity starting Sept. 26th.

Forecast

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STILL LOOKING NICE... We all know that this string of nice days will come to an end at some point, but it sure doesn't look like it will end for at least 3, and possibly 4, days. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will still be rather warm, but there is a chance for a shower or thundershower. Chillier air comes sweeping in for next Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s, with an occasional chance for some rain. Definitely a big change!

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Heart monitor smaller than a postage stamp

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
As we age, it’s an important question to ask: How healthy is my heart?

News

Former Marine creates veterans mentoring group on Facebook, website

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Scott Leeper, of Mishawaka, created a Facebook group called Vets Mentoring Vets and the fee-based website Alpha Lima Charlie.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 705 more coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,692 deaths and 118,615 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday: here’s what will change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Soon, Indiana is moving to Stage 5 in its ‘Back On Track’ plan. Starting Saturday, capacity guidelines are going to be changing.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 728 more coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

Traffic

State Road 331 closed for utility work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Utility work is starting on State Road 331 south of Mishawaka.