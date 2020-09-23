Advertisement

Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman," at the Oscars in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman," at the Oscars in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018.

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

National

7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

National Politics

Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MATTHEW DALY
The legislation, a wide-ranging package of new and revised bills, will be announced Wednesday morning by the heads of seven House committees.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP Senate report on Biden’s son alleges conflict of interest

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, whose Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of the two panels that released the 87-page report, had acknowledged in interviews his goal of making the document public before the election because he expected it would paint an unflattering portrait of Biden.

National Politics

LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg mourned at Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is remembered Wednesday at the Supreme Court.

News

Sunshine and summer-like temperatures before weekend rain arrives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant, dry, low levels of humidity.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

National

Paris police briefly evacuate Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Paris police briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat.

National

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny spent 32 days in treatment for alleged poisoning with a nerve agent, 24 of which were in intensive care.