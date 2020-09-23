Advertisement

Downtown South Bend restaurants look ahead to serving at full capacity

As part of the states back on track plan, restaurants will be able to operate at 100% capacity starting Sept. 26th.
As part of the states back on track plan, restaurants will be able to operate at 100% capacity starting Sept. 26th.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)- Bars and restaurants in the Hoosier state can finally open back up to full capacity starting Sept. 26th when the state’s back on track plan moves to Stage 5.

Those in the restaurant industry told 16 News Now they’ve done a lot of adjusting in the past six months.

Moving to stage five is welcome news.

Downtown restaurants will finally be able to open their seating to100% capacity, something they haven’t been able to do since mid-March.

Since then, many introduced outdoor seating options, increased delivery, and improved seamless carry-out.

The owner of the Linden Grill says it’s great to know there are no longer limits on the number of people they can serve inside the restaurant.

He wants to make sure they continue to keep safety in mind while expanding their service.

“We’re going to take precautions too. We’re not going to rush into anything and jeopardize anyone’s health. We want to be very strategic about it. We want to open up soon and hopefully, we can get back to normalcy. Right now we just want to go along with the flow and make sure we’re being compliant with everything,” said Linden Grill owner Alfonso Mack.

Restaurants and bars can open at 100% capacity, with gatherings of more than 500 people needing to be cleared by county health departments.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Heart monitor smaller than a postage stamp

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
As we age, it’s an important question to ask: How healthy is my heart?

News

Former Marine creates veterans mentoring group on Facebook, website

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Scott Leeper, of Mishawaka, created a Facebook group called Vets Mentoring Vets and the fee-based website Alpha Lima Charlie.

Indiana

Two dead after crash on State Road 15

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead after a crash on State Road 15 between an SUV and a semi truck on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 705 more coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,692 deaths and 118,615 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday: here’s what will change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Soon, Indiana is moving to Stage 5 in its ‘Back On Track’ plan. Starting Saturday, capacity guidelines are going to be changing.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 728 more coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

Traffic

State Road 331 closed for utility work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Utility work is starting on State Road 331 south of Mishawaka.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers unveil, start passing $62B state budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers are moving to pass a $62 billion spending plan about a week before the deadline to enact the next state budget.

Michigan

Group working to strip Whitmer’s emergency powers says it ‘vastly' exceeded petition goal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Unlock Michigan says it plans to turn in more than 500,000 signatures to the Michigan Bureau of Elections soon.

News

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday