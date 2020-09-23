Downtown South Bend restaurants look ahead to serving at full capacity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU)- Bars and restaurants in the Hoosier state can finally open back up to full capacity starting Sept. 26th when the state’s back on track plan moves to Stage 5.

Those in the restaurant industry told 16 News Now they’ve done a lot of adjusting in the past six months.

Moving to stage five is welcome news.

Downtown restaurants will finally be able to open their seating to100% capacity, something they haven’t been able to do since mid-March.

Since then, many introduced outdoor seating options, increased delivery, and improved seamless carry-out.

The owner of the Linden Grill says it’s great to know there are no longer limits on the number of people they can serve inside the restaurant.

He wants to make sure they continue to keep safety in mind while expanding their service.

“We’re going to take precautions too. We’re not going to rush into anything and jeopardize anyone’s health. We want to be very strategic about it. We want to open up soon and hopefully, we can get back to normalcy. Right now we just want to go along with the flow and make sure we’re being compliant with everything,” said Linden Grill owner Alfonso Mack.

Restaurants and bars can open at 100% capacity, with gatherings of more than 500 people needing to be cleared by county health departments.

