Cubs clinch playoff spot, Pirates win on Stallings HR in 9th

The Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot under rookie manager David Ross
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot under rookie manager David Ross, returning to the postseason after a one-year absence despite losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on a walk-off home run by Jacob Stallings. The NL Central-leading Cubs were assured a spot in the expanded playoff field when Philadelphia was swept in a doubleheader at Washington. The Cubs began the day with a 4 ½-game lead over St. Louis and Cincinnati in the division standings and a magic number of four to clinch the title. Chicago missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014.

