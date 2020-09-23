Advertisement

Bulls snag big name in coaching search, hire Billy Donovan

He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their coach. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each season. Now he joins a rebuilding franchise with new leadership in the front office. Donovan was one of the top candidates on the NBA coaching market.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football game postponed after 7 more positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This weekend’s Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest was postponed Tuesday after seven Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

ND vs. Wake Forest game has been postponed

Updated: 10 hours ago
ND vs. Wake Forest game has been postponed

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly inspires the troops with halftime speech against USF saying he’s “tired of being the nice guy”

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
That win gave Brian Kelly his fourth shut out as the Notre Dame head football coach.

Mlb

Lester cruises, Schwarber responds as Cubs top Pirates 5-0

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago Cubs inched closer to their first NL Central title since 2017 with a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Latest News

Mlb

Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs top ChiSox 7-4

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says there is a plan in place to keep players in shape who are in quarantine

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame is having offensive and defensive lineman, who are in close quarters with one another, test daily.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame has new plan for traveling for road games due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Their goal with all of these protocols is to limit as much contact with the outside world as possible.

High School

Elkhart High School head football coach Josh Shattuck named Colts Coach of the Week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Last Friday, Shattuck helped the Lions defeat Penn 20-19

Notre Dame

Assistant coach Ryan Ayers no longer with Notre Dame men’s basketball program

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ayers is pursuing other opportunities.

Sports

ND reveals plan for handling COVID-19 on the road

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
ND reveals plan for handling COVID-19 on the road