Benton Harbor man convicted in 2016 shootings loses appeal

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man who shot two women in 2016 has lost his second appeal.

In 2017, officials originally charged Timothy Young Jr. with intent to murder for injuring two women, but a jury found him guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The Herald Palladium reports Young was then re-sentenced in Berrien County following his first appeal.

This time Young argued the re-sentencing was disproportionate, but the appeals court disagreed.

