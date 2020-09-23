Advertisement

AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By JOE REEDY
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

Rookie Justin Herbert was the Chargers' surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Anthony Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.

Herbert said he found out he was playing right as the Chargers were lining up to receive the opening kickoff.

Taylor was taken to the hospital due to difficulties breathing after Lynn said he had a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released Sunday night and was at the Chargers' complex on Monday.

The NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that they have been in contact with Taylor and his agent and have started an investigation into the matter. ESPN first reported the punctured lung.

Taylor was briefly on the Chargers' injury report Friday due to a rib injury he suffered in the Sept. 13 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off it, though, after fully participating in practice and taking all of the snaps with the first team.

Lynn did not have an update on Taylor’s status on Monday. He said that if Taylor was 100%, he would be the starter on Sunday against Carolina. However, with a punctured lung, the 10-year veteran is expected to be out indefinitely.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, became the ninth quarterback since the merger to throw for over 300 yards in his debut, but he threw an interception late in the third quarter that the Chiefs converted into a tying touchdown.

AP Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this story.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

