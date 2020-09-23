Advertisement

Absentee voting begins tomorrow in Michigan

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With just one day before absentee voting begins in Michigan, officials are making sure all absentee ballots are ready to go ahead of Thursday’s big day.

But after speaking to officials in both Berrien County and Cass County, voters are being told to consider turning in their absentee ballots early amid an expected record high turnout.

Officials say residents can vote absentee by mail by first making sure they are registered to vote, filling out an absentee voter application, and then casting their ballot before mailing it back to their local clerk’s office.

Officials say voters can also apply for their absentee voter ballot and vote that ballot in person at those same respective locations.

However, they also have the option to take their ballots home and vote as well. Though, each absentee ballot must be returned and received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Officials say instead of mailing it in, ballots can also be returned at drop boxes or inside a voter’s local clerk’s office, ensuring their ballot is on time and down for the count come this November.

Last day for Michigan residents to apply for absentee voting is October 30th.

For hours and locations regarding absentee voting in Berrien County, click here.

For hours and location regarding absentee voting in Cass County, click here.

