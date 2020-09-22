Suspected drug money seized on Indiana Toll Road

Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Michigan City Police Department was notified that $350,000 was seized as a result of a traffic stop on Sept. 17.

The officer who made the stop asked the driver for consent to search his vehicle after his answers to questions made no “logical sense” to the officer, according to police.

A K9 from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office alerted his handling officer to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

A search found large amounts of cash in various places inside the vehicle.

The Drug Enforcement Administration was contacted and took control of the investigation.

Information received indicated that the money was a result of the sale of illegal drugs.

The DEA currently has possession of the money.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.