St. Joseph County finalizes election polling places

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County today finalized a list of about 40 polling places voters will use on Election Day.

Some in the Walkerton area were keeping a close eye on today’s vote by the St. Joseph County Election board.

The board did add the Walkerton American Legion hall to the final list.

“We didn’t have a Walkerton or a North Liberty polling place in our primary election,” explained Walkerton area resident Robin Risner. “To me that was voter suppression.”

The board removed North Liberty School from the possible polling place list after learning that students would be in class on Election Day.

Members also added a polling place at the Palmer Community Center in Lakeville.

While the vote on the final list was unanimous, it was by no means a vote of confidence.

“Well I would encourage them (voters) to use the two other options that we have for voting,” Board Chair Catherine Fanello told reporters after the meeting. “We would caution that because we have a limited number of vote centers, and potentially we have workers who do not show up. It is probable that you know that some locations may not open. It’s also highly probable that there will be lines at these locations.”

On the average there will be one vote center for every 4,100 registered voters.

Before the centers can open on Election Day, nearly 700 people who signed up to work the polls have to be trained while adhering to COVID protocol on crowd sizes.

While Election Day is still 42 days away, election activity is already happening at a brisk pace.

All told, the St Joseph County Clerk’s Officer has already sent out some 14,000 absentee ballots.

Nearly 1,100 of the ballots have already been returned. “I think people are so alarmed that their vote isn’t going to make it and they shouldn’t be here in the St. joe County area,” said Deputy Clerk Nancy Lindzy.

In person absentee voting is set to begin Oct. 6.

