South Bend Community School Board delays vote on reopening plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A decision on the South Bend Community School Corporation’s reopening plan has been delayed for a week.

16 News Now tuned into the virtual school board meeting this evening to learn the details of the proposed plan.

As many schools in Michiana make a return to in-person learning, South Bend Community Schools proposed its plan Monday evening for a future transition.

“Utmost priority is the health and safety of our students and our staff,” SBCSC Chief Academic Officer Brandon White said.

The corporation says based on current survey results, 77.6% of parents are wanting to return to in-person learning and 22.4% want to continue with eLearning.

As presented Monday, the soonest return to in-person learning would be October 5.

This would be an option for CTE students, students receiving special education services and students in transition grades.

“These are our students who will be entering a new building for the first time. That would be pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade and freshman,” White said.

Come October 14, Pre-K through 2nd grade would have an in-person learning option, and 6th through 12th grade would also start a hybrid model.

This means students will be divided into groups based on their last name. Group A, last names A-L, would have the option of in-person learning on this day. Group B, last names M-Z, would have eLearning.

On October 15, all elementary students will have an in-person learning option, and the 6th-12th grade groups from the day before would switch.

On October 16, all elementary and the 6th grade Marquette Montessori students will have an in-person option, while 6th-12th graders will have eLearning.

The schedule moving forward would be Pre-K through 5th grade having in-person learning every day.

For 6th through 12th grade, Group A would be in-person Monday and Tuesday, while Group B has eLearning.

On Wednesday, both groups would have eLearning.

On Thursday and Friday, the groups would switch roles from earlier in the week.

“If you have your students in eLearning, you have health concerns, you have reservations, please continue to use eLearning as a way to engage your child in academic content,” White said.

The school board will be voting on this proposed plan next Monday after the parent survey has closed.

