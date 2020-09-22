Advertisement

Smoke and ash from west coast wildfires travels thousands of miles to Michiana

Char, ash, and soot float to the ground from ~30,000 feet in the atmosphere
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)(Andy Nelson | AP)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Massive wildfires continue to burn at less than a 20% containment rate in California, Oregon, Washington. Over 3 million acres of California have been destroyed while the fires threaten millions more. While the fire itself proves to be the biggest threat, dropping air-quality levels due to smoke and ash come in a close second.

Due to the general rotation of the Earth, our jet stream travels west to east. This pathway across the United states becomes a conveyor belt of activity for particulate matter to travel the length of our nation. Smoke and ash will rise upwards by different thermal gradients, or changing temperatures at the surface and farther aloft, then get swept up in the jet stream, continuing its continental journey.

Thankfully, wildfire ash is made from burning organic material— trees, bushes, housing materials. There is an eminent risk to human life for those closer to the fires, but breathing in these materials isn’t as harmful as breathing in volcanic ash, for example. It can still be damaging to lung health, however, and is likely to exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as asthma in those in close range to the fires.

Experts have said that Michiana is outside the range of poor air quality, but that may not stop ash, soot, and charred remains from traveling into your neighborhood. Best practices for those with respiratory problems is to stay indoors and wear masks and gloves.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Republicans want to appeal major Michigan ballot decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican lawmakers are seeking to intervene in a major court decision that will allow Michigan absentee ballots to be counted days after the election.

Indiana

Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms in 2019: Purdue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms last year, the fewest number of documented cases since 2013.

News

Safety reminders during National Preparedness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Disaster can strike at any time, and it's important to make sure you’re ready to respond to whatever may come your way.

Michigan

Michigan ban on ticket scalping is up for repeal vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan House is expected to vote to lift the state’s rarely enforced ban on ticket scalping, bringing the long-proposed bill closer to the governor’s desk.

Latest News

News

Forecasting for the First day of Fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Cloud-free conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Just above average with dry weather and a summer-like feel to the day.

News

South Bend Community School Board delays vote on reopening plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A decision on the South Bend Community School Corporation’s reopening plan has been delayed for a week.

News

Nappanee man gets mail-in ballot, but says he shouldn’t have

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re digging deeper into the voting process ahead of the 2020 election.

Indiana

Town express concerns over potential lack of voting centers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some fear Walkerton will become a democracy desert should the town lose its long time polling place.

Forecast

Sunshine continues...

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SUNNY STRETCH CONTINUES... Our amazing stretch of sunny weather continues, and it sure looks like it will last through this week. Temperatures will be a little warmer, though, than we've had over the past several days. I expect at least a couple days up to around 80 degrees. The overall weather pattern will change later in the weekend and next week. We'll have chillier air returning starting either Sunday or Monday, and there will be chances to get some rain showers from time to time...

News

Neighbors concerned about supportive housing for the homeless in South Bend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Some neighbors wished the developer of Hope Avenue Homes would have sought their input before committing to the project.