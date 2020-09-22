Smoke and ash from west coast wildfires travels thousands of miles to Michiana

Massive wildfires continue to burn at less than a 20% containment rate in California, Oregon, Washington. Over 3 million acres of California have been destroyed while the fires threaten millions more. While the fire itself proves to be the biggest threat, dropping air-quality levels due to smoke and ash come in a close second.

Due to the general rotation of the Earth, our jet stream travels west to east. This pathway across the United states becomes a conveyor belt of activity for particulate matter to travel the length of our nation. Smoke and ash will rise upwards by different thermal gradients, or changing temperatures at the surface and farther aloft, then get swept up in the jet stream, continuing its continental journey.

Thankfully, wildfire ash is made from burning organic material— trees, bushes, housing materials. There is an eminent risk to human life for those closer to the fires, but breathing in these materials isn’t as harmful as breathing in volcanic ash, for example. It can still be damaging to lung health, however, and is likely to exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as asthma in those in close range to the fires.

Experts have said that Michiana is outside the range of poor air quality, but that may not stop ash, soot, and charred remains from traveling into your neighborhood. Best practices for those with respiratory problems is to stay indoors and wear masks and gloves.

