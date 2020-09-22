Senator Mike Braun weighs in on SCOTUS decision

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun weighed in on the pending Supreme Court pick during a conference call this morning.

Braun said he supports voting on a candidate prior to the November election.

“I would look to precedent for one thing, and it’s happened about 15 times in our country’s history, eight of which where the president and the senate were the same party, and seven out of eight of them there was a nominee put forward and voted on successfully. In one instance where it wasn’t a successful vote, there were issues ethically with the nominee itself. So, I think yes, we need to move forward with it,” Braun said.

Braun also says that once President Trump announces his pick on Saturday, Senator Lindsay Graham will begin hearings.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.