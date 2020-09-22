Safety reminders during National Preparedness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Preparedness Month.

Disaster can strike at any time, and it’s important to make sure you’re ready to respond to whatever may come your way.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone says it all starts with having a plan.

When bad weather strikes, taking shelter in the bathroom or basement could potentially save your life.

And in case of a fire, you should have an evacuation plan at home or work.

It’s important to have a designated meeting place outside the building.

And be sure to go over these plans with your family and co-workers so that everyone is prepared.

“Making sure basically that you’re ready for anything that’s going to be thrown at you,” said Cherrone. “Obviously, the pandemic wasn’t listed always in disasters. It is now, but again, if you can make it through this, you can make it through anything.”

Remember to always have a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

And having a working weather radio along with flashlights is important too.

