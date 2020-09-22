Advertisement

Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs top ChiSox 7-4

Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Carlos Santana’s two-run homer snapped a tie in the fifth and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth with a 7-4 win over the AL Central-leading White Sox. The Indians cut their magic number to one and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses at Houston. Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox, who are on the verge of winning their first division crown since 2008. It’s possible the rivals could meet again next week in the playoffs depending on how the final days of the regular season unfold.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

