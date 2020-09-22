Advertisement

Notre Dame football game postponed after 7 more positive COVID-19 tests

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest was postponed Tuesday after seven Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

From the University of Notre Dame:

NOTRE DAME, Indiana -- A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday. Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified.

In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

The ACC and Wake Forest have been notified, and the process of rescheduling the game originally slated for Sept. 26 is underway.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly. "We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly inspires the troops with halftime speech against USF saying he’s “tired of being the nice guy”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
That win gave Brian Kelly his fourth shut out as the Notre Dame head football coach.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says there is a plan in place to keep players in shape who are in quarantine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame is having offensive and defensive lineman, who are in close quarters with one another, test daily.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame has new plan for traveling for road games due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Their goal with all of these protocols is to limit as much contact with the outside world as possible.

Notre Dame

Assistant coach Ryan Ayers no longer with Notre Dame men’s basketball program

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ayers is pursuing other opportunities.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football wins 20th straight at home

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
They have now won 20 straight games inside of the House that Rockne built

Notre Dame

Book bounces back after slow week one start

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly says Book definitely improved from week to week.

Notre Dame

Homegrown Hoosier Jack Kiser receives game ball after Notre Dame’s 52-0 shutout win over USF

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense.

Notre Dame

Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By John Fineran
Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.

News

A new kind of game day: inside Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Stone
"One thing that blew me away as it always does with Notre Dame and our community was that there was so much energy," Notre Dame sophomore Chessley Jackman said.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly wants to see Notre Dame play a complete game against South Florida

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame prepares for its second straight home game to start the season as South Florida comes to town.