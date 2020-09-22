Notre Dame football game postponed after 7 more positive COVID-19 tests

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s Notre Dame football game at Wake Forest was postponed Tuesday after seven Irish players tested positive for COVID-19.

From the University of Notre Dame:

NOTRE DAME, Indiana -- A total of 94 COVID-19 tests were administered to Notre Dame Football student-athletes on Monday. Of those 94, there were seven positive tests, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler. Those seven student-athletes are in isolation and their close contacts have been/are being identified.

In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, the Notre Dame Football program has decided to pause all football-related activities until further testing is completed. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

The ACC and Wake Forest have been notified, and the process of rescheduling the game originally slated for Sept. 26 is underway.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly. "We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

