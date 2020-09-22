Advertisement

Nice weather continues...for now

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG-TIME CHANGE COMING... We’re going to see at least 3, and probably 4, more nice days across the area. Lots of sunshine and clear skies will give us highs around 80 each afternoon, and lows in the 50s each night. Then we have our first chance for a shower or thundershower on Saturday night or Sunday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm Sunday and Monday. But the big drop still comes for the rest of the week...Wednesday through Friday only expected to have highs in the 50s. There will also be occasional chances for rain showers throughout next week...

Tonight: A beautiful evening...then clear and mild later. Low: 53, Wind: SW 3-6

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High: 80, Wind: W 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and nice. Low: 55

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and comfortably warm. High: 78

