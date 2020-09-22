New coronavirus testing site opens in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new neighborhood coronavirus testing site is now open in Benton Harbor.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with community partners including churches, community colleges and nonprofits to launch the sites.

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on East Main Street is offering testing Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.