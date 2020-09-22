Advertisement

Michigan reports 504 more coronavirus cases, 15* deaths

There have been 6,680 deaths and 117,910 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 504 more coronavirus cases and 15* more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 6,680 deaths and 117,910 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 1,536* new cases reported. The daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 19.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 768 per day.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases reported. The deaths include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 695 new cases reported.

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 829 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include five identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 680 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,900 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 537 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 736 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

New coronavirus testing site opens in Benton Harbor

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with community partners including churches, community colleges and nonprofits to launch the sites.

Indiana reports 652 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4%.

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trump: Hold China accountable for COVID

President Trump calls on the UN to hold China responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

CDC to delay vote on who will get COVID vaccine

There’s general agreement among the CDC panel that frontline health care workers should be the first to get a vaccine when one is approved, but who gets priority after that?

Fauci: The idea of 200K deaths is 'sobering'

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.