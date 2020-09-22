Medical Moment: More accurate coronavirus test in the works

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Forget false positives.

The making of a more accurate COVID-19 antibody test, next in today’s Medical Moment.

In March, the FDA allowed antibody tests to come into the U.S. without review.

But too many false positives made it impossible to know who actually had the virus.

It also slowed the government’s ability to accurately track the spread of it.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, many universities and labs across the country are working to change that.

The new test is supply chain independent.

The proteins used for testing are made in the lab on campus and the blood is tested on campus, so they don’t have to compete with other countries or states to get supplies.

