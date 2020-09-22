Local veterinarian celebrates 50 years

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a special anniversary celebration for one local veterinarian.

Dr. Richard Headley has worked at the Lincolnway Vet Clinic in Mishawaka for 50 years now.

Dr. Headley’s co-workers took the opportunity today to show him love and appreciation for his dedicated service to the community.

“He’s been a mentor to me as a young veterinarian, and he has just been instrumental in the community,” says Dr. Jennifer Anderson.

“It is my home, it’s been my home, and continues to be my home and I enjoy living here. I enjoy giving back to the people who have given so much to me,” says Dr. Richard Headley.

And while many might think it’s time to retire after 50 years, Headley plans to keep on working at the clinic.

Dr. Headley's co-workers took the opportunity today to show him love and appreciation for his dedicated service to the community. (WNDU)

