Indiana reports 652 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 4%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 652 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,295 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 112,626 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 535 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 756 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 624 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,156 (+51) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,415 (+38) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,377 (+7) cases and 39 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,202 (+4) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 989 (+1) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 631 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 253 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 234 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 115 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

