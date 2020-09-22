Advertisement

Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms in 2019: Purdue

Sep. 22, 2020
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms deaths last year, the fewest number of documented cases since 2013.

That’s according to Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program.

Its report says three of the victims were children under the age of 5, while 11 were 60 or older.

Tractors and skid steer loaders were involved in at least eight of the 21 documented fatalities.

The report highlighted the continued need for injury prevention educational programs for those 18 and younger.

