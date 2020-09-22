Advertisement

Forecasting for the First day of Fall

Sunny and dry with low swimming danger on Lake Michigan
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday is the first day of fall, or the Autumnal Equinox. The sun will be directly over the celestial equator at 9:31am, transitioning from summer to autumn, officially. This is also the time of year where we experience equal amounts of daylight & darkness (12 hours of each).

TODAY:

Nearly calm winds with hazy sunshine. Noticeable smoke in the upper atmosphere from California wildfires. Cloud-free conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Just above average with dry weather and a summer-like feel to the day.

TONIGHT:

If just a touch of cloud cover moves in to Michiana, we are able to stay mild overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

TOMORROW:

A comfortable start with temperatures just a hair warmer than yesterday. Afternoon highs in the low 80s have us feeling more like summer than fall! Several days of sunny and dry weather continues. Calm winds and low waves at Lake Michigan beaches.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend Community School Board delays vote on reopening plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A decision on the South Bend Community School Corporation’s reopening plan has been delayed for a week.

News

Nappanee man gets mail-in ballot, but says he shouldn’t have

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
We’re digging deeper into the voting process ahead of the 2020 election.

Indiana

Town express concerns over potential lack of voting centers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some fear Walkerton will become a democracy desert should the town lose its long time polling place.

Forecast

Sunshine continues...

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SUNNY STRETCH CONTINUES... Our amazing stretch of sunny weather continues, and it sure looks like it will last through this week. Temperatures will be a little warmer, though, than we've had over the past several days. I expect at least a couple days up to around 80 degrees. The overall weather pattern will change later in the weekend and next week. We'll have chillier air returning starting either Sunday or Monday, and there will be chances to get some rain showers from time to time...

Latest News

News

Neighbors concerned about supportive housing for the homeless in South Bend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Some neighbors wished the developer of Hope Avenue Homes would have sought their input before committing to the project.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Sept. 11 dust and health effects

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nineteen years after 9/11, a new study on the debris from Ground Zero may shed light on first responders and chronic illness.

News

‘Cool Your Engines’ project reminds drivers to slow down for students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
As Mishawaka students head back to class, officials are reminding drivers to slow down.

News

Michiana native considered as potential Ginsburg replacement

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is one of President Trump’s front-runners to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Indiana

2 injured after driver falls asleep, hits buggy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people were injured after their buggy was hit from behind by a driver who told police he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Michigan

Michigan police search for missing 87-year-old with dementia

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan police are asking for help finding Karl Adam Marker, an 87-year-old man with dementia who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.