Forecasting for the First day of Fall

Tuesday is the first day of fall, or the Autumnal Equinox. The sun will be directly over the celestial equator at 9:31am, transitioning from summer to autumn, officially. This is also the time of year where we experience equal amounts of daylight & darkness (12 hours of each).

TODAY:

Nearly calm winds with hazy sunshine. Noticeable smoke in the upper atmosphere from California wildfires. Cloud-free conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Just above average with dry weather and a summer-like feel to the day.

TONIGHT:

If just a touch of cloud cover moves in to Michiana, we are able to stay mild overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

TOMORROW:

A comfortable start with temperatures just a hair warmer than yesterday. Afternoon highs in the low 80s have us feeling more like summer than fall! Several days of sunny and dry weather continues. Calm winds and low waves at Lake Michigan beaches.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.