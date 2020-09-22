CDC warns against traditional Halloween activities this year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The CDC has issued its first guidance for the holiday season, including Halloween, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the list of activities experts say should be avoided are traditional trick-or-treating, costume contests and indoor haunted houses.

Safer alternatives include pumpkin carving, holding virtual costume contests and staying inside with your household while watching Halloween movies and enjoying candy.

While this year will no undoubtedly feel different, St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Mark Fox, says it’s important to continue practicing physical distancing and following guidelines recommended by the CDC.

