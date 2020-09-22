Advertisement

Brian Kelly inspires the troops with halftime speech against USF saying he's "tired of being the nice guy"

That win gave Brian Kelly his fourth shut out as the Notre Dame head football coach.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Notre Dame dominated South Florida 52-0.

That win gave Brian Kelly his fourth shut out as the Notre Dame head football coach. He’s the first Fighting Irish head coach to record four or more shutouts in his Notre Dame career since Lou Holtz.

Part of the reason for the shut out can be credited to Brian Kelly’s halftime speech.

In his halftime speech captured by the NBC crew, Kelly said he wanted a shutout, and was "tired of being the nice guy.”

On Monday, Kelly says he would have articulated what he said differently if he knew it would have been put on TV because he respects USF.

Kelly says he used those words to inspire his football team to play a complete game, something they did not do last week against Duke.

“I wanted to make sure we finished strong," Kelly said. "The comments were really about finishing strong and emphasizing that regardless of what the score was I didn’t want any let up. We have to do so many things to get to Saturday. It’s really hard with all that’s going on, I didn’t want our guys to get distracted at any time. I wanted them to stay locked in, stay focused and get after it.”

We’ll have to wait until Saturday to see the Fighting Irish get after it for the first Notre Dame road game of the year.

The Fighting Irish play at Wake Forest on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon on ABC

