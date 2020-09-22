Berrien Co. property owner cited after dead animals found

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Animal Control is investigating after dead animals were found on a Bertrand Township property. Neighbors report multiple agencies were called to the 2400 block of Mayflower Road on Monday morning.

According to Animal Control, tree trimmers discovered a foul smell coming from the property. An animal control officer then found 10 euthanized animals in a trailer just around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The property owner told the officer the animals had been dead for a month or so and that he had not had time to bury them. Based on decomposition, Berrien County Animal Control estimates the animals - which were mostly dogs, some cats, and a horse - died longer than a month ago.

After confirming with the Bertrand Township Hall along with a neighbor who saw Berrien County Animal Control respond to the Monday call, the Mayflower Road property belongs to Dr. Loren Brandt, a veterinarian at River Valley Equine and Small Animal Clinic.

Berrien County Animal Control says the property owner was issued 10 misdemeanor citations. A judge will decide the fines, which range from $50 to $500 per citation. Animal Control added the property owner is cooperating and doesn’t have a prior history.

16 News Now left a message for Dr. Brandt and has not received a call back.

