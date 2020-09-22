Advertisement

Alarming number of young Hoosiers are not registered to vote

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today is National Voting Registration Day and a new study finds registration for Indiana’s youngest voters are more than 50 percent lower than in 2016.

This year’s election is shaping up to be one of the most important elections, with huge implications for the future of Indiana and the country.

But a recent survey shows Hoosiers, ages 18 to 19, are not registered to vote; ranking Indiana dead last among other states.

The Indiana Citizen Education Foundation is working to kick start voter registration ahead of the October 5th deadline in Indiana.

To register to vote, click here.

