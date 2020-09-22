Advertisement

Absentee voting begins in Michigan this week

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With just two days before absentee voting begins in Michigan, officials are scrambling to make sure they’re ready to distribute a number of absentee ballots like never before.

Starting on Thursday, residents can vote early in person or apply for an absentee ballot by going to their city, town, or county clerk’s office.

When they arrive, voters will be able to apply for an absentee ballot and vote that ballot during the same visit. Residents can also choose to bring their ballot home. However, it must be marked, signed, and returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On the outer hand, anyone voting via absentee by mail must be registered to vote, apply for an absentee voter ballot by going to Michigan.gov/vote, and vote on the ballot once it’s received.

But officials say in order to make each vote count, residents voting in person or by mail must return a signed and completed ballot on time.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 30th. You can find a link to an absentee ballot application by clicking here.

