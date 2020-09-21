Advertisement

Trump supporters come together in Elkhart for boat parade on St. Joseph River

By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several boats took to the St. Joseph River on Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

A few dozen boats began the parade at the Johnson Street Dam, heading toward the Six Span Bridge and back.

Flags, banners, and even cardboard cutouts of the president could be seen making their way up and down the river.

The trump flotillas have been seen across the country, with the one in Elkhart on Sunday being the latest event in Michiana.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three people arrested after police chase ends in Kosciusko County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three people are in jail after a high-speed police chase took place in Kosciusko County.

Indiana

Authorities say 3 people dead in central Indiana plane crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say three people have died in a plane crash at a central Indiana airport.

Michigan

Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.

Indiana

Indiana reports 756 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph store raising money for Girls on the Run

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Perennial Accents raising money for Girls on the Run by donating 10% of Saturday's earnings.

News

Girls on the Run fundraiser held in St. Joseph

Updated: 20 hours ago
The nonprofit aims to encourage young girls to achieve a physically and emotionally healthy lifestyle through running.

News

Goshen Health offers first drive-thru flu shot clinic of season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Goshen Health offered its first drive-thru flu shot clinic of the season Saturday afternoon.

News

Berrien County holds annual recycling event as drive-thru

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Cars were lined up at Silver Beach County Park on Saturday for a drive-thru recycling event.

News

Goshen Health offers first drive-thru flu shot clinic of season

Updated: 20 hours ago
This was the first of five drive-thru clinics that Goshen Health will be offering for flu shots, and is something that is open to the community for anyone 10 years or older.

News

Berrien County holds annual recycling event as drive-thru

Updated: 20 hours ago
Cars were lined up at Silver Beach County Park on Saturday for a drive-thru recycling event.