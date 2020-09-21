Trump supporters come together in Elkhart for boat parade on St. Joseph River

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several boats took to the St. Joseph River on Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

A few dozen boats began the parade at the Johnson Street Dam, heading toward the Six Span Bridge and back.

Flags, banners, and even cardboard cutouts of the president could be seen making their way up and down the river.

The trump flotillas have been seen across the country, with the one in Elkhart on Sunday being the latest event in Michiana.

