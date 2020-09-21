Advertisement

Town express concerns over potential lack of voting centers

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Town of Walkerton is already somewhat of a food desert after losing its grocery store.

Now some fear it will become a democracy desert should the town lose its long time polling place.

A proposal on where St. Joseph County polling places will be located for the November election would leave four townships without any voting centers, along with the towns of Walkerton and North Liberty.

“We realize that Walkerton isn’t as big as South Bend but we also realize that the people down here have a vote just like they do up there,” Walkerton Town Board Vice President Gene Reese told 16 news now.

St. Joseph County is switching from a system that had more than 200 precinct polling places to one with just 40 vote centers.

Residents of Walkerton would likely have to travel to Lakeville or North Liberty to vote—at worst—a location estimated to be some ten miles away.

“The mind set is they’re not willing to make it easy you know, I’m not going to vote,” added Walkerton Economic Development Director Phil Buckmaster. “And we’ve got a good population here that wants to be involved in the politics.”

The vote center situation in southwest St. Joseph County has also drawn criticism from two candidates running for office in districts that include the territory in question.

Derek Dieter, a Republican running for St. Joseph County Commissioner identified the four townships without polling places as Greene, Lincoln, Madison, and Union.

“I believe that to have some place to go and vote within your own zip code on Election Day should be a given,” added Republican State Representative candidate Jake Teshka.

The situation is expected to be discussed at a St. Joseph County Election Board meeting set for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine continues...

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SUNNY STRETCH CONTINUES... Our amazing stretch of sunny weather continues, and it sure looks like it will last through this week. Temperatures will be a little warmer, though, than we've had over the past several days. I expect at least a couple days up to around 80 degrees. The overall weather pattern will change later in the weekend and next week. We'll have chillier air returning starting either Sunday or Monday, and there will be chances to get some rain showers from time to time...

News

Neighbors concerned about supportive housing for the homeless in South Bend

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Some neighbors wished the developer of Hope Avenue Homes would have sought their input before committing to the project.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Sept. 11 dust and health effects

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nineteen years after 9/11, a new study on the debris from Ground Zero may shed light on first responders and chronic illness.

News

‘Cool Your Engines’ project reminds drivers to slow down for students

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
As Mishawaka students head back to class, officials are reminding drivers to slow down.

Latest News

News

Michiana native considered as potential Ginsburg replacement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is one of President Trump’s front-runners to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Indiana

2 injured after driver falls asleep, hits buggy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people were injured after their buggy was hit from behind by a driver who told police he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Michigan

Michigan police search for missing 87-year-old with dementia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan police are asking for help finding Karl Adam Marker, an 87-year-old man with dementia who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

News

LaPorte County Election Board reconsiders adding two more early voting locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The election board in LaPorte County is holding a meeting tomorrow to reconsider adding two early voting locations.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 535 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

News

School City of Mishawaka returns to in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
School City of Mishawaka elementary students are back in class for the first time in six months.