Sunshine continues...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNNY STRETCH CONTINUES... Our amazing stretch of sunny weather continues, and it sure looks like it will last through this week. Temperatures will be a little warmer, though, than we’ve had over the past several days. I expect at least a couple days up to around 80 degrees. The overall weather pattern will change later in the weekend and next week. We’ll have chillier air returning starting either Sunday or Monday, and there will be chances to get some rain showers from time to time...

Tonight: Beautiful evening, then clear and cool overnight. Low: 48, Wind: S 4-8

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer. High: 77, Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies again...and even warmer. High: 80

