Sunshine continues...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNNY STRETCH CONTINUES... Our amazing stretch of sunny weather continues, and it sure looks like it will last through this week. Temperatures will be a little warmer, though, than we’ve had over the past several days. I expect at least a couple days up to around 80 degrees. The overall weather pattern will change later in the weekend and next week. We’ll have chillier air returning starting either Sunday or Monday, and there will be chances to get some rain showers from time to time...

Tonight: Beautiful evening, then clear and cool overnight. Low: 48, Wind: S 4-8

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer. High: 77, Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies again...and even warmer. High: 80

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Final day of the Summer season features warm, dry conditions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Warm, dry, pleasant! Highs above average for the first few days of Fall.

Warming up with lots of sunshine through the official start of fall this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Fall begins on Tuesday and Michiana had a taste of it over the weekend. This week, a nice warm up to near 80 by Wednesday with more sunny days ahead. No chance of rain until the weekend.

Sunday PM Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sunny and nearing 70 Sunday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The sunshine continues across Michiana with temperatures getting into the lower 70s by Sunday afternoon. The warming trend continues through the week nearing 80 by the first day of Fall.

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT

Frost many areas overnight

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
FROST IN MANY AREAS... Looks like many of us will get a frost Saturday morning, although it's not as likely in the cities. My forecast is for a low of 36, which would be the second coldest September 19th on record, behind only 1929 when it hit 34. The rest of Saturday, though, will be spectacular with tons of sunshine and highs into the middle 60s. The rest of the 10 day forecast is unbelievable, with 7 straight days of sunshine showing up, as it slowly turns warmer. If we still had a 7 day forecast, it would feature a sun symbol every day! 🙂 It does look like we get into a wetter pattern late in this forecast. For now, I will keep it at 30% or 40% chances on those days...

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2am Saturday morning

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Coldest weather of the season settles in this weekend.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Forecast 9-18-2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
Great football weather for the weekend ahead

Chilly air moving in...

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPLENDID STRETCH OF WEATHER... Boy, you just don't see a forecast like this very often here in Michiana. We're now forecasting at least 6 straight days of sunshine, before we have some slight chances for a shower or storm late next week. As for temperatures, it will be chilly at night and cool during the day through Saturday. Then we'll have a slow warm up, back toward 80, by the middle of next week...